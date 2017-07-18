EU criticizes Russia over Jehovah's Witnesses ban

BRUSSELS — The European Union is criticizing Russia over its nationwide ban on the Jehovah's Witnesses religious denomination, saying all must be able to practice their religion without interference.

Tuesday's EU comment follows the ruling of the Russian Supreme Court, which rejected an appeal against the ban.

The rejection of the religious group's appeal allows Russia to liquidate the 395 Jehovah's Witnesses congregations and seize their property. The group claims about 170,000 adherents in Russia.