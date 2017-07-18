Flood destroys entire cash contents of Wisconsin bank vault
BURLINGTON, Wis. — Flooding last week destroyed all the cash in the vault of a southeastern Wisconsin bank.
Fox River State Bank president Keith Polleck refused to disclose how much money was ruined, but said the Federal Reserve will have to replace every dollar.
Polleck told WISN-TV (http://bit.ly/2u60N8Z ) that the vault at the bank in Burlington, 35 miles (55
Now that the river is back below flood stage, restoration crews have started to clean up. Carpets have been ripped out. Drywall is being replaced. The bank's documents are drying, though most are backed up electronically.
