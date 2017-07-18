Funeral service set for state trooper killed in crash

LATROBE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday on Route 711 near Ligonier, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) southeast of Pittsburgh.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Church in Latrobe.

Following the service, a formal procession will depart for a private interment service at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe.