Funeral service set for state trooper killed in crash

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Michael P. Stewart. Stewart, 26, was killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck last week. His funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Holy Family Church in Latrobe. (David J. Watson/Pennsylvania State Police via AP, File)

LATROBE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper killed when his marked cruiser collided with a garbage truck last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Trooper Michael Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday on Route 711 near Ligonier, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) southeast of Pittsburgh.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Church in Latrobe.

Following the service, a formal procession will depart for a private interment service at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe.

Stewart was a graduate of Latrobe High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a degree in criminal justice. His partner sustained a concussion in the crash. The driver of the garbage wasn't hurt. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

