Germany: G20 riots caused up to $13.8 million insured damage

BERLIN — A group representing German insurers says the rioting that accompanied the Group of 20 summit earlier this month could cost insurance companies up to 12 million euros ($13.8 million).

Host city Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's biggest economic powers met July 7-8.

The German Insurance Association said in an initial estimate Tuesday that insured damage totalled as much as 12 million euros, with damaged cars accounting for up to a third of that sum. It also includes damage to houses and companies.