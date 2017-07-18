Great white shark tracked off North Carolina island
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — A great white shark followed by the research group OCEARCH has been tracked off the coast of North Carolina.
The Fayetteville Observer reports the shark, named Hilton, pinged Friday morning roughly 20 miles (32
Hilton is fitted with a tag that pings to transmit his location when his fins break the surface.
OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker indicates that Hilton had swum 120 miles (193
Hilton was tagged March 3 by a team working out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. OCEARCH says the shark measures 12 feet, 5 inches (4
Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com
