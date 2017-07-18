Great white shark tracked off North Carolina island

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — A great white shark followed by the research group OCEARCH has been tracked off the coast of North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the shark, named Hilton, pinged Friday morning roughly 20 miles (32 kilometres ) south-southeast of Bald Head Island.

Hilton is fitted with a tag that pings to transmit his location when his fins break the surface.

OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker indicates that Hilton had swum 120 miles (193 kilometres ) during the preceding 72 hours, and had pinged off Orlando, Florida, nine days before his appearance in southeastern North Carolina, indicating good health.

Hilton was tagged March 3 by a team working out of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. OCEARCH says the shark measures 12 feet, 5 inches (4 metres ) long and weighs 1,326 pounds (600 kilograms).

