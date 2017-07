Hungary's Orban: Collaboration with Nazis was mistake, sin

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's prime minister says his country's collaboration with Nazi Germany during World War II was a "mistake" and a "sin" as it failed to protect its Jewish community.

Viktor Orban said Tuesday that he told visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "this can never happen again," as Hungary "will protect all its citizens." Some 550,000 Hungarian Jews were killed in the Holocaust.

Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to visit Hungary since 1989, when Hungary was still under communist rule.