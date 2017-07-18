Indianapolis police arrest 15-year-old in 3 shooting deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams says the teenager is being held Tuesday on preliminary murder charges at Indianapolis' juvenile detention centre .

Adams tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2u5OVUg ) that detectives believe the boy fatally shot 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder on Sunday night during a robbery involving illegal drugs.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.