Israeli military: Palestinian car-ramming attacker shot dead

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has shot and killed a Palestinian attacker who rammed his vehicle into a group of soldiers, injuring two.

The military says the attacker veered into soldiers securing a junction north the West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday.

In the past two years, Palestinians have killed 45 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist in stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks. During that period, Israeli forces have killed more than 255 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers while others were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.