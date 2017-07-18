Kurdish militia to hand over bodies after Syria clashes

BEIRUT — A Syrian Kurdish militia says it will hand over the bodies of nine enemy fighters to Turkey following clashes with Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces.

Barousek Hasakeh, an officer in the U.S.-backed force known as the YPG, says the nine were killed in clashes Monday in Ein Daqna, a small village on the front line between the rival forces, both of which are also battling the Islamic State group.

Hasakeh did not identify the nationalities of the fallen fighters.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the handover was arranged by Russia. The Russian military maintains a handful of posts in Kurdish territory in northern Syria.