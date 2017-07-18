McAuliffe aims to improve trade with Mexico

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that Virginia and Mexico City have signed a Memorandum of Understanding designed to promote trade.

McAuliffe announced the MOU last week. It is the second one he's signed this summer with a locality in Mexico.

The Democratic governor has been critical of Republican President Donald Trump's trade policies. McAuliffe has been a huge booster of Virginia's role in international trade. He's taken frequent trips abroad to promote the Old Dominion and to try and lure companies to Virginia.