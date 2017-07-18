More than 2,000 people evacuate UN complex after fire alarm

The U.N. says more than 2,000 people evacuated buildings in the United Nations headquarters complex after a fire alarm went off in the basement.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Tuesday that the alarm was checked and it turned out there was no fire.

Haq said the buildings were evacuated when the alarm went off in a fan room "as a precaution in case of potential fire."

Diplomats, staff and visitors were allowed to return to the complex after about 25 minutes.