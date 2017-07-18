Pair recovering after being run over on beach by cop vehicle

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Two Long Island beachgoers in New York who were struck by a police vehicle are recovering.

Long Beach police say Officer David Walpole ran over the pair Monday evening as he was making a three-point turn on Long Beach. Police say Walpole was responding to reports of after-hour swimming, which is prohibited.

Authorities say the 48-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital. The man suffered broken ribs and bruised lungs. The woman was treated for a leg injury along with a broken finger.

Police haven't released their names.