Polish leader seeks to stop critical debate on top court law

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's president has sought to end a bitter political conflict surrounding changes that the ruling populist party is introducing into the nation's judicial system.

The parliament, dominated by the ruling party, was holding a heated debate Tuesday over a draft law that would dismiss the current Supreme Court judges and reorganize its structure. The opposition says it violates the constitution and judicial independence. Poland's government is already under strong criticism from the European Union for steps it has taken to take control of the judiciary.