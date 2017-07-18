Polish leader seeks to stop critical debate on top court law
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's president has sought to end a bitter political conflict surrounding changes that the ruling populist party is introducing into the nation's judicial system.
The parliament, dominated by the ruling party, was holding a heated debate Tuesday over a draft law that would dismiss the current Supreme Court judges and reorganize its structure. The opposition says it violates the constitution and judicial independence. Poland's government is already under strong criticism from the European Union for steps it has taken to take control of the judiciary.
President Andrzej Duda warned he will not sign the bill into law unless another controversial law, recently approved by the lawmakers and concerning appointments to a top legislative body, is amended according to his suggestions. They aim to shield a supreme judicial body from the influence of the ruling party.
