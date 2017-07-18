Prince William, Kate to visit Nazi camp on Poland trip

WARSAW, Poland — Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate will visit a World War II Nazi German concentration camp and tour the picturesque city of Gdansk in northern Poland on the second day of a goodwill trip aimed at underscoring Britain's intention to maintain friendly relations with the European Union after it leaves the bloc.

The royal couple will fly Tuesday to northern Poland from Warsaw, where they are staying at the Belvedere Palace.

They begin with a visit to the Stutthof concentration and death camp that Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland. They will then travel to nearby Gdansk to see its Gothic and Renaissance architecture.

They will also visit a replica of a Shakespearean theatre and meet former president and democracy champion Lech Walesa.