Prosecutors charge 2 in California white nationalist rally

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California authorities are charging two people after a violent melee during a white nationalist group's rally outside the California Capitol building last year.

That's far short of the 101 people the California Highway Patrol recommended charging after an eight-month investigation. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says other arrests are expected. The perpetrators' identities cannot be identified in many of the most violent offences , and the district attorney's office is not pursuing many of the more minor recommended charges.

Fighting erupted in June 2016 when more than 300 counter-protesters confronted about 30 members of the Traditionalist Worker Party. Fourteen people had stab wounds, cuts and bruises.

The CHP recommended 68 felony charges and 514 misdemeanours for actions ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.