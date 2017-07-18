Romania: media mogul jailed for money laundering freed early
BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian court has granted parole to a media mogul who was serving a 10-year sentence for money laundering and fraudulently privatizing an agricultural institute.
The Bucharest Court ruled Tuesday that Dan Voiculescu, ex-owner of Antena TV, could be released after serving over one-third of his 2014 sentence. The ruling is final.
Voiculescu, 70, was hospitalized last week in the Romanian capital. The court released him early due to good
Voiculescu's daughters took over the television station after he was imprisoned. A court ordered the TV studios confiscated to cover damages.
Lawyer Florin Surghie said Voiculescu was unable to pay damages because the tax authorities that seized the studios had not sold them.
