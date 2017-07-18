Sinking homes force residents of Ohio city to flee

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Some residents in a northern Ohio city are being forced to leave their homes after the structures began sinking into the ground.

Wadsworth officials say four condominiums and a nearby house are unsafe and notices have been posted instructing the owners to vacate. Homeowners have reported cracks in their ceilings and collapsed walls.

A spokesman for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells WEWS-TV the cause hasn't been determined, but he believes the damage is due to an abandoned mine shaft that collapsed nearly 85 feet (25.91 metres ) below the ground.

Wadsworth Director of Public Service Robert Patrick says a coal mine subsidence study was done before construction began at the condominium development.