Syrian citizen sentenced to 3 years in prison in Germany
BERLIN — A German court has sentenced a 25-year-old Syrian citizen to three years in prison for membership in a foreign terrorist organization.
A higher regional court in Stuttgart sentenced the man, whose name was not released, on Tuesday for membership in the Nusra Front in Syria in 2013 and 2014 and for using
The court's statement said the man arrived in Germany in 2015, but didn't provide any further details.