Texas Legislature begins hustling to revive 'bathroom bill'

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Legislature has opened its special session with Republicans vowing to pass a transgender "bathroom bill" and other conservative priorities in record time and outnumbered Democrats trying to stall.

Things in the state House stayed orderly Tuesday. That was a departure from the last day of the regular session in May, when tensions over a new anti-"sanctuary cities" law provoked a near fight between lawmakers on the chamber floor.

The Senate, meanwhile, suspended decades-old rules to let it move fast. Gov. Greg Abbot wants a "bathroom bill" and 19 other priorities passed, an ambitious slate for a 30-day extra session.