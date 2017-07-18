The Latest: Central California fire threatens 300 homes
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on wildfires burning in California (all times local):
3:40 p.m.
Fire officials say a wildfire burning in central California that is threatening 300 hundred structures and power lines that supply electricity to Yosemite National Park.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80
It has scorched 24 square miles (62 square
Officials have ordered evacuations for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one home and damaged another.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
To the south, crews have increased containment of a 28-square-mile (
7:23 p.m.
A wildfire burning in central California has grown, threatening several hundred structures.
Firefighters are battling the blaze near Lake McClure, a reservoir about 50 miles (80
The fire has scorched 24 square miles (62 square
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire is being fueled by hot weather, heavy brush and tall grass.
Officials have ordered evacuations for an unknown number of homes. The fire has destroyed one structure and damaged another.
No one has been reported injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
To the south, crews have increased containment of a 28-square-mile (