The Latest: Ex-official: Mexican-American program troubling

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Latest on a trial a fight over ethnic studies courses in Arizona public schools (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Arizona's former schools chief says he was deeply troubled by a program in Tucson teaching Mexican-American history and pushed for years to end it.

Tom Horne is testifying Tuesday in a lawsuit against the state over a 2010 law banning ethnic studies in public schools. Students from the Tucson Unified School District say the law targeted Mexican-American studies and violated their First Amendment rights.

Horne says the law he drafted as public schools superintendent targeted all ethnic studies programs, not just the Mexican-American one. He said its teachings were un-American and produced prejudices.

The district eliminated the program in early 2012, leading to student and parent protests.

The courts have upheld most of the state law, but a judge is now considering whether it was enacted with discriminatory intent.

11:55 p.m.

The former state official behind a ban on a popular Mexican-American studies program in Tucson is scheduled to spend Tuesday testifying in federal court over the law Arizona passed that ultimately ended the program.

Former Arizona schools chief Tom Horne was behind the battle against the program the year that lawmakers passed the state's landmark immigration law. He has also defended the law that restricts ethnic studies courses in public schools as the state's former attorney general, saying it helped keep "radical" curriculum out of classrooms.