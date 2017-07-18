The Latest: Flash flood watch includes Arizona search area

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. — The Latest on flash flooding in Arizona (all times local):

6:58 a.m.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of northern Arizona, including a rural area where authorities are searching for a man missing since floodwaters swept through a canyon.

The National Weather Service says the flash flood watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

The watch area includes the canyon where nine family members were killed by floodwaters Saturday.

Crews are assembling to resume searching Tuesday morning for 27-year-old Hector Garnica. State Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila says weather conditions may again cut short their work, as happened Monday afternoon.

The search is now being overseen by a multi-agency team. Davila says additional crews are joining the effort.

The search area is in mountains about 100 miles (160 kilometres ) northeast of Phoenix.

___

12:20 a.m.

With nine family members already dead from a flood that roared through an Arizona canyon, rescuers on Tuesday will continue the search for a tenth who was swept away.

Detective David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff's Office said Monday night that dozens of fresh volunteers from around the state are expected to come help search for 27-year-old Hector Garnica.

Hornung says that while the search team will include cadaver dogs, they still hope to find him alive.

Garnica was in the canyon on Saturday at a swimming hole to celebrate his wife's birthday. She and their three children were among the nine dead.