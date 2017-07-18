The Latest: Kansas Supreme Court again weighs school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on a Kansas Supreme Court hearing over the state's school funding (all times local):

The Kansas Supreme Court is weighing whether state legislators boosted spending on public schools enough this year to provide a suitable education to all children, as the high court had ordered.

The justices heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys about a new school finance law but appeared skeptical that the funding plan offers enough money for education.

That law phases in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years. The justices ruled in March that the state's then-$4 billion a year in aid to its 286 school districts was inadequate.

School districts suing for more funding say the state needs to add nearly $900 million over two years for funding to be adequate. But an attorney for the state countered that the new law vastly improved the previous way schools were funded.

It was the latest in a string of decisions favouring four school districts that sued Kansas in 2010.

The state argues that the increase is sizeable and new dollars are targeted toward helping under-performing students.