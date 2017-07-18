Latest: Australian prime minister wants answers in killing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by police in Minneapolis (all times local):

5 p.m.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is joining those demanding answers in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by police in Minneapolis.

In an interview on Australia's Today Show on Wednesday, Turnbull called the death of Justine Damond "a shocking killing."

Damond was shot by a police officer Saturday night after she called 911 to report what she believed was an active sexual assault. The shooting is being investigated by state authorities, who have yet to officially identify officers or give a narrative of what happened.

Turnbull says he's demanding answers on behalf of Damond's family. He says something "clearly went tragically wrong."

___

3:30 p.m.

The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in an alley is a young Somali-American who felt called to work in law enforcement after getting a college degree in business.

Thirty-two-year-old Mohamed Noor joined the police force two years ago. He is among more Somalis hired in recent years as the department tries to diversify. To those in Minnesota's Somali community, he was seen as a role model, and his hiring was celebrated.

Noor is now on paid administrative leave as authorities investigate why he shot 40-year-old Justine Damond, a meditation teacher.

Damond's fiancé said she called 911 late Saturday about what she believed was an active sexual assault. She was reportedly standing outside the driver's side of a squad car when she was shot in the abdomen.

___

12:10 a.m.

An Australian woman who called 911 to report what she believed to be an active sexual assault was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Authorities have released no details about what led to Saturday's shooting of Justine Damond. The meditation teacher and bride-to-be was killed by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says Damond died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her fiancé, Don Damond, says the family has been given almost no additional information.