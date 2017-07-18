Tribunal: Russia must pay damages for seizing protest ship

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An international tribunal has ordered Russia to pay damages and costs of nearly 5.4 million euros ($6.2 million) to the Netherlands for unlawfully seizing a Greenpeace ship protesting at an oil platform in Arctic waters.

The Arctic Sunrise, sailing under a Dutch flag, was seized by Russian authorities in September 2013 during a protest against an offshore oil platform. The 30 people on board were arrested and detained for months before eventually being released shortly before the Sochi Olympics.

The tribunal, which ruled two years ago that the seizure breached an international treaty regulating the laws of the sea, announced the damages Tuesday.