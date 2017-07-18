UN rights chief meets US group protesting voter suppression
A
A
Share via Email
U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein has met a delegation of U.S. faith-based human rights activists to discuss voter suppression efforts targeting African-Americans and low-income voters in the United States.
Zeid's office said the delegation led by Rev. William Barber, national president of Repairers of the Breach, presented the rights chief with a letter outlining their concerns, which they said violate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
The rights office said Zeid welcomed the delegation Tuesday and noted his "grave concern" at "the longstanding discrimination against African-Americans and the marginalization of poor communities and communities of
Zeid underscored the "ripple effect" of voter suppression on other rights, and the interdependence of civil and political rights, and economic and social rights, his office said.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'See you there:' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride parade
-
Employees 'deliberately' accessed private files of more than 300 Nova Scotians: health authority
-
Eleven Halifax-area schools to begin pre-primary program this September
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue