Upset with US, Iranian lawmakers to draft anti-American bill

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian lawmakers have agreed to fast-track an anti-American bill meant to confront allegedly "adventurist and terrorist" U.S. actions in the region

Iranian state TV reported that 211 lawmakers in the 290-seat assembly backed an outline for the legislation at a session Tuesday.

The details of the bill will be worked out in parliament over the next few weeks, after which it will go to the Guardian Council for ratification, like all laws in Iran.

The development came a day after the Trump administration told Congress that Iran would face consequences for breaching "the spirit" of the nuclear deal with world powers.