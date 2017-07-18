News / World

US YouTube star in Thailand finds coin stunt falls flat

In this Monday, July 17, 2017, photo, American Nathan Bartling, from Chino Hills, Calif., talks to reporters in Bangkok after he apologized for placing coins on a railroad track for a YouTube video. Bartling, who is a YouTube star with 3.29 million subscribers, is in trouble for posting a video of an age-old practice among kids: flattening coins on railroad tracks. (AP Photo)

BANGKOK — An American expat in Thailand who is a YouTube star with 3.29 million subscribers is in hot water for posting a video of an age-old practice among kids: flattening coins on railroad tracks.

Nathan Bartling, whose YouTube series is called "My Mate Nate," was detained by police after a news conference with railway officials Monday in which he said he would try to make amends by promoting the state railway. The 23-year-old had already taken down the video after an online hubbub claiming he risked derailing a train.

Police charged him with railway obstruction, trespassing and damaging railway property. The myth-busting website snopes.com and popular science blogs agree that a coin won't derail a train.

Bartling is from Chino Hills, California, according to his Facebook profile.

