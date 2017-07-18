News / World

Venezuela rejects Trump sanctions threat, reviews relations

Opposition members shout slogans against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro as they waits for the results of a of a symbolic referendum in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans lined up across the country and in expatriate communities around the world Sunday to vote in a symbolic rejection of President Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution, a proposal that's raising tensions in a nation battered by shortages and anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Jesus Hernandez)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela has rejected President Donald Trump's call to halt a rewriting of the constitution and says it is reviewing its relations with the United States.

Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada said on state television Tuesday that the election of members of a constitutional assembly will take place as planned on July 30, and said President Nicolas Maduro has asked him to reconsider the country's diplomatic relations with the U.S.

Moncada says Venezuela is "conducting a deep review of relations with the U.S. government" because it doesn't "accept humiliation from anyone."

On Monday, Trump threatened to take unspecified "economic actions" if Maduro goes ahead with the assembly. Maduro's socialist supporters want the assembly to grant him more power over the few institutions still outside his ruling party's control.

