Venezuela rejects Trump sanctions threat, reviews relations
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela has rejected President Donald Trump's call to halt a rewriting of the constitution and says it is reviewing its relations with the United States.
Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada said on state television Tuesday that the election of members of a
Moncada says Venezuela is "conducting a deep review of relations with the U.S. government" because it doesn't "accept humiliation from anyone."
On Monday, Trump threatened to take unspecified "economic actions" if Maduro goes ahead with the assembly. Maduro's socialist supporters want the assembly to grant him more power over the few institutions still outside his ruling party's control.