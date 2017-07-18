Venezuela rejects Trump sanctions threat, reviews relations

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela has rejected President Donald Trump's call to halt a rewriting of the constitution and says it is reviewing its relations with the United States.

Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada said on state television Tuesday that the election of members of a constitutional assembly will take place as planned on July 30, and said President Nicolas Maduro has asked him to reconsider the country's diplomatic relations with the U.S.

Moncada says Venezuela is "conducting a deep review of relations with the U.S. government" because it doesn't "accept humiliation from anyone."