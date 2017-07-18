Victims of decades-old accident found on Swiss glacier
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier in southwestern Switzerland.
Valais canton (state) police say the bodies were found on the Tsanfleuron glacier Friday at an altitude of 2,615
Swiss daily Le Matin on Tuesday quoted the suspected victims' daughter, 79-year-old Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, as saying that her parents set off on foot on Aug. 15, 1942 to feed their animals but never returned.
Local rescue teams spent more than two months searching crevasses before giving up.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Fact check: Giorgio Mammoliti is just plain wrong to call downtown Torontonians moochers
-
Tears, hugs, and a proposal: Canadian navy ship returns to Halifax after six-month NATO mission
-
Halifax researchers want medical and recreational marijuana kept separate