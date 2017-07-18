Winter storms fuel Western wildfires, forcing evacuations

FRESNO, Calif. — Tall grass from a deluge of winter rains is fueling wildfires throughout the Western U.S., damaging more than a dozen homes in Nevada and threatening hundreds more structures in California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on Tuesday ordered evacuations for some residents living southwest of Yosemite National Park.

Calfire spokeswoman DeeDee Garcia says a wildfire burning on steep hills covered by dense grass and forestland threatens roughly 300 structures.

She says the fire is miles from Yosemite, but some roads popular to park visitors are closed.

Authorities in Nevada say about 14 homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire that started Monday in a rural, northeastern corner of the state.