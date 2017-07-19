2 bodies of people who vanished into Kern River identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County authorities have identified the bodies of two more people who were reported missing recently in the Kern River, which has been swollen with runoff from the winter's massive Sierra Nevada snowfall.

The sheriff-coroner's office said Wednesday that a body recovered July 13 is that of 37-year-old Kim Phov of Long Beach, who was reported missing in the river on July 8.

A body found July 16 is that of 26-year-old Hemet resident Mando Eugene Kaphen, who was reported missing in the river on July 2.

Post-mortem examinations will be performed on both bodies to determine the causes of death.