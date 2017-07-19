2 police killed in El Salvador; 1 dismembered

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Authorities in El Salvador say two police officers have been killed by alleged gang members in separate incidents, and one of them was dismembered.

The Attorney General's Office says a National Civil Police agent based in the San Salvador suburb of Soyapango was found hacked up in three bags left alongside a highway outside the capital.

The statement Wednesday said the second officer was shot by suspected gang members who boarded a bus he was riding while on leave about 110 miles (177 kilometres ) east of San Salvador.