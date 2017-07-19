5 Philippine presidential guards hurt in rebel ambush

KIDAPAWAN, Philippines — Philippine security officials say a government militiaman was killed and at least five presidential guards slightly injured when their convoy was ambushed by suspected communist rebels in military uniform who put up a checkpoint.

Presidential Security Group commander Louie Dagoy says President Rodrigo Duterte was not in the area when the attack happened Wednesday in Arakan town in southern North Cotabato province. He says 10 presidential guards were in two vehicles as part of a regular deployment of support staff.

Arakan police chief Argie Celeste says a militiaman who was not with the presidential guards was fatally shot when he tried to pass through the same highway checkpoint.