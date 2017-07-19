Afghan officials: Roadside mines kill 3 children, 2 soldiers

KABUL — Afghan officials say that roadside mines have killed three children and two soldiers in two separate incidents in the country's western province of Herat.

Hekmatullah Hekmat, a district governor in Herat, says both incidents took place on Tuesday.

The children were riding a motorcycle that struck the mine and blew up.

The acting governor in Herat, Juma Adil, says the two soldiers died trying to defuse the other mine. A third soldier was wounded in that explosion.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.