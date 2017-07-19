AP source: Trump to pick Raytheon lobbyist as Army secretary
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to nominate Raytheon lobbyist Mark Esper to be the next secretary of the Army.
That's according to a Trump administration official who wasn't authorized to discuss the nomination ahead of an official announcement and requested anonymity.
Esper has been the top lobbyist for major
The Senate must confirm Esper's nomination. Trump's earlier two picks for Army secretary dropped out.
The Pentagon declined to comment Wednesday.
