Chile Senate OKs bill allowing abortion in some cases

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean lawmakers have taken a major step toward legalizing abortion in some cases, a dramatic development in one of Latin America's most traditionally conservative countries.

The Senate voted early Wednesday to allow abortions when a mother's life is in danger, when the fetus is not viable and in cases of rape. The bill now goes to the lower house, where it is expected to pass.

President Michelle Bachelet backs the law and has said she would sign it.