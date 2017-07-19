Death of ESPN broadcaster's wife ruled an accident

WOODBURY, Conn. — Connecticut officials say the wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died from blunt trauma and drowning after her car hit another vehicle in May.

Police say the Cheshire woman's vehicle struck the rear of a driver's SUV and both veered off the road in Woodbury. Her car went down an embankment and overturned in a small body of water. The other driver, 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, was also killed. Police say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was partially thrown from the vehicle.