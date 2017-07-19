Enhanced security in effect on international flights to US
WASHINGTON —
The regulations could include asking passengers to present larger electronic devices for inspection and prove that they can be powered on.
The Homeland Security Department demanded last month that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States or face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes. The deadline for some of those changes to take affect was Wednesday.
Airlines and aviation authorities responded by warning passengers to expect longer security screenings at airports.
"Enhanced screening measures are in effect," read an alert on the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority's
Mexico's aviation authority advised passengers on flights bound for the U.S. to arrive at the airport three hours early to comply with the new screening measures.
Toronto-based Porter Airlines, which operates numerous flights a day between the U.S. and Canada, informed frequent
"As of July 19, if you're travelling to the U.S., the U.S. Department of Homeland Security requires you to take your personal electronic devices larger than a smartphone, such as your laptop and/or tablet, out of their protective cases and to turn it on, if asked," they advised, adding that devices that failed to comply would not be allows onboard.
The new rules apply to roughly 180 foreign and U.S.-based airlines flying from 280 airports in 105 countries. The Department of Homeland Security says more than 2,000 international flights land in the United States each day.
