German publisher appeals to top Turkish court over reporter

BERLIN — A German newspaper publisher says it has filed an appeal to Turkey's highest court against the incarceration for the past five months of a German-Turkish reporter.

Deniz Yucel, who works for the daily Die Welt, was arrested Feb. 14 in Istanbul. Turkish authorities accuse him of disseminating terrorist propaganda and inciting hatred, as well as espionage and ties to the outlawed PKK group — allegations Yucel denies. He hasn't been formally charged.

Die Welt's publisher, WeltN24 GmbH, said it filed a complaint Tuesday to the constitutional Court in Ankara against Yucel's continued imprisonment and violation of its press freedom in the case.