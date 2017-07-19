GOP targets Endangered Species Act as protections lifted
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans are moving forward with legislation to roll back the Endangered Species Act, amid complaints that the 44-year-old law hinders drilling, logging and other activities.
House and Senate committees were holding simultaneous hearings Wednesday on bills to revise the law and limit lengthy and costly litigation associated with it.
The bills come as a federal court lifted federal protections for
House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop said the bills would curb excessive litigation and allow officials to focus on actual species conservation.
Rep. Raul Grijalva, the panel's senior Democrat, said the endangered species law "does not need congressional meddling to work better. What it needs is congressional support."
Most Popular
-
'It's all a show to you:' Protesters disrupt Halifax council meeting over Cornwallis statue issue
-
Meet Dizzy, the inspiration behind Toronto's new cat-themed hot spot
-
Parents and educators express concerns about province's new pre-primary program
-
Edmonton's first apartment building made of shipping containers unveiled