Hastert fitted with electronic monitor; photo released

CHICAGO — A suburban Chicago sheriff's department says it has fitted Dennis Hastert with the kind of electronic monitoring that's typically used when recent convicts are placed on home confinement.

The Lake County Sheriffs' Office said Wednesday that authorities attached the device Monday shortly after the ex-U.S. House Speaker was released from a federal prison in Minnesota.

A Lake County booking photo taken Monday shows a haggard-looking Hastert with longer hair than he wore before heading to prison just over a year ago for a banking violation. His case revealed he'd abused several teenagers while coaching at an Illinois high school.