Japan car, machinery exports push surplus to $3.9B in June
TOKYO — Japan's exports rose nearly 10
A recovery in exports to China and the rest of Asia is helping sustain growth of the world's third-largest economy. The customs figures reported Thursday showed exports to China surged 20
Exports to the U.S., Japan's biggest single overseas market, climbed 7
Overall, exports of vehicles and machinery showed the strongest increases, while oil and gas imports jumped 31
The total trade surplus of 439.9 billion yen ($3.9 billion) compared with a 686.5 billion yen surplus in June 2016, down more than a third.