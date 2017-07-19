Kosovo court imprisons 5 Albanians for Islamic State video
PRISTINA, Kosovo — A Kosovo court has sentenced five ethnic Albanians to prison terms for plans to prepare a video for the Islamic State group.
The Pristina court said in a statement Wednesday that the men were sentenced to three to 4.5 years in prison.
The men tried in 2015 to register online a video with the Islamic State logo that aimed to pledge their allegiance to the group and "testify to the world the extension of the so-called Islamic State in Kosovo Republic."
They had been sentenced to longer prison sentences last year. The Supreme Court ordered a re-trial, but did not explain why in its statement.
A sixth person is still at large.
Authorities say about 70 Kosovo citizens are believed to still be active fighters in Syria and Iraq.
