Massachusetts legislature backs deal on recreational pot law
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers have signed off on a compromise bill that makes changes in the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.
The House voted 136-11 Wednesday to accept the recommendations of a six-member conference committee that worked to resolve differences between the two chambers on issues including taxes and local control over pot shops.
The Senate followed moments later, approving the bill without debate.
Legislative leaders said they were confident the bill could stand up to any
The bill calls for a combined maximum tax rate of 20