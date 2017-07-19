New Hampshire decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire has decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed the bill that reduces the penalty for possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana from a criminal misdemeanour to a civil violation punishable by a $100 fine for a first offence .

It will go into effect in 60 days.

New Hampshire becomes the last New England state to eliminate the possibility of jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana. The Marijuana Policy Project said New Hampshire is the 22nd state in the nation to decriminalize marijuana.