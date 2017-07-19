Police: Boy loses leg in Pennsylvania train accident
PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition with a severed leg after he tried to jump on a train in Philadelphia and missed.
Police say the accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in northeast Philadelphia.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Trenton line was shut down in both directions during the investigation. Service resumed shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
