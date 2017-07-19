Rosie O'Donnell draws criticism over online anti-Trump game
Rosie O'Donnell is in a new feud with President Donald Trump's supporters after promoting an online game that lets players lead Trump off a cliff.
Several conservative blogs have called attention to O'Donnell tweeting a link to pushtrumpoffacliffagain.com during the weekend.
O'Donnell and Trump have traded barbs for years after O'Donnell publicly criticized Trump on "The View" in 2006. Trump has made her a frequent target on Twitter, calling her a loser, a bully and mentally sick over the years.
The comedian's Twitter account has focused negatively on Trump lately. She tweeted "u r going 2 jail" to Trump's account Tuesday.
