Salem witch trial victims being honoured by 2 communities

SALEM, Mass. — The victims of the Salem witch trials are being honoured by two Massachusetts communities.

Salem and Danvers are holding separate ceremonies Wednesday to mark the 325th anniversary of the hangings of five women convicted of being witches. Twenty people in all were killed.

Salem is scheduled to hold a ceremony at Proctor's Ledge where Sarah Good, Elizabeth Howe, Susannah Martin, Rebecca Nurse and Sarah Wildes were hanged as witches on July 19, 1692. Proctor's Ledge was the site of the hangings. A memorial at the site also will be dedicated.

