Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Calling 911 to report a stolen bag of cocaine probably wasn't the best idea for a self-described Florida drug dealer.

But Okaloosa Sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook that 32-year-old David Blackmon did just that on Sunday morning.

The post says Blackmon called 911 to report a robbery in Fort Walton Beach. Blackmon told the responding deputy that someone entered his car and took $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from the centre console.

The report says the deputy spotted some cocaine and a crack rock on the console and a crack pipe on the floorboard by the driver's side door.